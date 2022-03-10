Dane E. Whitehead Sells 86,331 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 25,184,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,359,334. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
