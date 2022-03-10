Dane E. Whitehead Sells 86,331 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 25,184,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,359,334. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.