Daniel Allen Gold Sells 428,086 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00.

NYSE MP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,546. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

