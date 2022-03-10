DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $153,783.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.97 or 0.99930193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.