Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after acquiring an additional 156,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $128.56 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

