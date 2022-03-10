Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,309 shares of company stock worth $5,377,549. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

