David Moatazedi Sells 37,972 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 532,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

