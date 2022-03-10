David Moatazedi Sells 37,972 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 532,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Evolus (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.