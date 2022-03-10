DCP Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 1,027,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.