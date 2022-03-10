Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $129.17 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 417,397,792 coins and its circulating supply is 417,286,170 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

