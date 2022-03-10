Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce $26.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

