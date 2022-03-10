Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

