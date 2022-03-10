DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 20,131 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 632.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 179,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

