DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,669 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Middlesex Water makes up 0.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Middlesex Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

