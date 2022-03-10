DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,720. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

