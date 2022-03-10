DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $11.02 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,000. Hormel Foods accounts for 6.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 46,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.