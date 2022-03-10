DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hubbell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.