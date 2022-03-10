DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $3 Million in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Lucid Group accounts for 1.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Shares of LCID traded down 1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 23.87. 365,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,515,297. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.55.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

