DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Arcimoto accounts for approximately 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.