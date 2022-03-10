DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,670 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,670 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000. Southwest Airlines makes up about 3.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 527,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,492. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.