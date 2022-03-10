DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.49. 713,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,306,162. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

