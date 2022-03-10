DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $24.76 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,758,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 14.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 127,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,692. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

