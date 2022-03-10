DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $602.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013674 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010213 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,645,516 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

