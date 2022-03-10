Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $368.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

