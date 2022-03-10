Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFMTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About Defense Metals (Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

