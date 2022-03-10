DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $533,340.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

