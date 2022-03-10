Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 11.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 23,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

