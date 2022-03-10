Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DDF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 7,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

