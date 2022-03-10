Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of VFL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 36,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,978. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,472,062.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,194. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

