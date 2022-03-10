Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($76.09) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €153.00 ($166.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.19 ($138.25).

Shares of DHER traded up €5.09 ($5.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.25 ($49.18). 1,837,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €38.75 ($42.12) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($154.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €96.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

