Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €127.19 ($138.25).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHER shares. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($166.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($116.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €45.25 ($49.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.82. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.75 ($42.12) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($154.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

