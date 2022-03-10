Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 2,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.