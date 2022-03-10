Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

