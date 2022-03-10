Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. 435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

