DePay (DEPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $576.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, DePay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $733,148.19 and approximately $576.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

