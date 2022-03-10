DerivaDAO Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $778,365.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00005555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

