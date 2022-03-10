Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

