Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

