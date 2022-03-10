Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,798 ($49.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,460.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,082.43. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26).

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

