Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 580

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,245. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

