Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,255 ($68.85).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,506 ($72.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,506.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,082.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The stock has a market cap of £89.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.64).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

