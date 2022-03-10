Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target to €110.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SSLLF stock remained flat at $$105.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.59. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

