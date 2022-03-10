Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $46,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DB opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

