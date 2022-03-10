Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
