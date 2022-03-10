Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

