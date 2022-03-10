Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical volume of 8,656 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 460,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

