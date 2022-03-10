Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($180.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ETR DB1 traded up €7.75 ($8.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €144.65 ($157.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.59.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

