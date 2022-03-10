Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 231,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

