Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.58 ($71.28).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €4.95 ($5.38) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €44.72 ($48.61). 7,823,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

