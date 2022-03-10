DFSocial Gaming Tops One Day Volume of $3,783.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $749,430.10 and $3,783.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

