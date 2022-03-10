Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$33.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.