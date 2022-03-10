DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.35. 6,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.
DIC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.