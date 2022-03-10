Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,100. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 target price on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

